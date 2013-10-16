Royal Navy divers continue to investigate suspected bomb

Image caption The navy was alerted by the Guernsey Harbours Divers when the item was discovered last week

Royal Navy divers are continuing to try to identify a suspected unexploded ordnance found on the seabed just outside St Peter Port Harbour.

The device was found during a routine dive on the "ammunition wreck", about 600m (1,970ft) east of the harbour.

Insp Terry Coule, from Guernsey Police's bomb disposal team, said so far it was not clear what the item was.

He said: "The location of the item makes it very difficult to deal with."

He said the investigations so far had suggested it was "worthy of further inspection".

Meanwhile an exclusion zone remains in place around the site.

It extends 500m (1,640ft) underwater, meaning a ban on anchoring, diving and trawling, and 200m (660ft) across the surface.