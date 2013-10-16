St Peter Port shop staff 'threatened with gun in robbery'

Image caption The store's owner said she would be installing panic buttons as a result of the attack

Two men have been arrested after an armed raid at a shop in Guernsey where staff were threatened with a knife and "what appeared to be a handgun".

Alcohol and tobacco were taken from Longstore Handy Stores in St Peter Port at about 05:30 BST on Tuesday, police said.

The force said two suspects were detained earlier and are being held in custody.

Det Ch Insp Ruari Hardy said a BB gun had been found near the scene.

The store's owner Michelle Veillard, said she would be installing panic buttons as a result of the attack.

She was "very disappointed that this would happen in an island like Guernsey", she added.

As part of the inquiry, he said officers wanted to speak to the female driver of a white hatchback seen in the area at the time of the attack, as well as a pedestrian who was walking towards the shop from the Rouge Rue.