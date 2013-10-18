Guernsey boy, 15, charged with robbery

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with robbing a store in Guernsey.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was remanded in custody until 6 November by the island's Juvenile Court.

Cigarettes and tobacco were stolen from the Longstore Handy Stores, in St Peter Port, at 05:30 BST on Tuesday.

The teenager was among five people arrested in connection with the incident, in which a knife and what appeared to be a handgun were used.

A second juvenile has been released on police bail pending further inquiries and an adult remains in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said forensic tests being carried out as part of their investigation would take three to four weeks to complete.