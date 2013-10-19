Guernsey parish elections nominations open

Nominations have opened for the election of 57 Guernsey parish officials.

There are 43 constable or douzenier seats and 13 school or cemetery committee positions and one election for a procureur of the poor.

All nominations have to be in the respective parish offices by 16:00 GMT on Monday, 28 October.

The elections are due to takes place on 6 November by show of hands unless voters request a secret ballot is held.

If requested the ballots will be held at a later date.