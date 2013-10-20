Guernsey road, Rohais, to close for four weeks

Motorists are being warned of disruption as a major Guernsey road is due to close for four and a half weeks.

An Environment Department spokesman said long traffic delays were expected and motorists should allow plenty of time for their journeys.

He said the closure of the Rohais, from Collings Road to Castel Hill, would be done in stages to minimise the delays.

Work is due to start at the junction of Rohais and Collings Road at 18:00 BST on Friday, 25 October.

During the work bus routes, particularly the 41, 42 and 51, are expected to be affected.

The closure is part of a wider project by telecom firm JT to expand its underground network.