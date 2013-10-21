Guernsey Airport radar testing noise warning

Image caption The system replaces one installed in the early 1990s

Aircraft noise could increase during testing of a new radar system, Guernsey Airport's director has warned.

Colin Le Ray said the flight trials were likely to last until Thursday or Friday.

He said: "Most of the flying will be conducted offshore at some distance, but invariably some flying will be required overhead."

The £3.25m tower is due to come into use in December with the old tower being decommissioned in the summer.

The testing will be carried out by a small twin-engine aircraft flying at various altitudes to confirm the new radar system is working correctly.