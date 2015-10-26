Guernsey prison numbers drop to all time low

Image caption Guernsey's Les Nicolles prison was filled to capacity in 2013

The number of prisoners in Guernsey's only prison has fallen to an all time low.

The prison's governor said there were 50 spare cells at Les Nicolles, which has a capacity of 139.

The number of inmates has steadily decreased since it was filled to capacity in 2013.

Governor Dave Matthews said the drop in the prison population was down to "the combined efforts of all of the criminal justice agencies".

Image caption Prison governor Dave Matthews said there were 50 fewer prisoners at Les Nicolles than in 2013

He said the fall in the number of prisoners had not seen equivalent rises in the number of people on community service and supervision orders.

'Learning environment'

Since he took over the prison's top job in January 2013 Mr Matthews has been working to change prisoners' behaviour to try to stop reoffending.

He said: "It's pointless having a prison that is a warehouse, so you keep prisoners for the length of their sentence and then they get discharged as exactly the same person or worse than when they came in.

"The prison has to be a learning environment, we want all our prisoners to learn something, even if it's just a work ethic - getting up in the morning and attending work every day, it doesn't have to be a formal qualification."