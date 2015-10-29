Guernsey States approve 'realistic budget' for 2016

Image caption Deputy Gavin St Pier said if islanders wanted more services then higher taxes, GST or higher duties would be needed

Approving extra money for Guernsey health services, raising corporate tax and ending some benefits leaves a "realistic budget" for 2016, according to the treasury and resources minister.

The budget, with a number of changes, was voted through by the States.

Gavin St Pier said the public needed "realistic expectations" of services.

He said: "[It] is a fair budget. It is a responsible budget. It is a balanced budget that has us living within our means."

An open cheque book is not the answer Health Minister Paul Luxon

Health Minister Paul Luxon said: "Services cannot continue to be delivered within the existing model here in Guernsey unless we are prepared to see continual budget bid increases and overspends year on year, as healthcare costs and demands continue to grow.

"Transformation and reform can be the only way forward for a sustainable model of delivery. It will be no easy task, but this States, and the next, and the one after that, along with the HSS [Health and Social Services] department staff, must tackle this conundrum."

Guernsey's 2016 Budget