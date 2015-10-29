Sark 'needs another hotel to open' says tourism head

Image caption Four of the island's six hotels are closed, which prompted families to turn their homes into guest houses

People are turning their homes into guest houses to put up tourists after four hotels closed in Sark.

Sandra Williams, of Sark Tourism, said visitor numbers had been steady over the summer, but with only two hotels open the industry had to be creative.

She said the campsite was busy during peak times and people were opening their homes to guests.

"Children have been leaving home so their parents have turned their homes into guest houses," she said.

Unofficial figures from the tourism panel show there have been 50,000 visitors so far in 2015.

Sark has a population of about 600 and has an area of 2.10 sq miles (5.44 square km).

The Barclay brothers-owned Aval du Creux and Petit Champ have been closed since the start of 2014, while Dixcart Bay and La Moinerie closed ahead of the 2015 season.

Ms Williams said self-catering was also on the increase and people did not seem to mind as long as they were told in advance.

She said: "If people know what they are getting before they come that is half the battle.

"I think in general people's expectations aren't as big as they used to be and people come to Sark to get what's on offer.

"People have been coming to Sark for 30 or 40 years and they used to stay in hotels and now they stay in guest houses, They're still coming."