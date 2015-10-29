Ferry services between UK and Channel Islands cancelled

Image caption The Condor Liberation service has been cancelled until Friday

Condor Liberation ferry services from the UK to the Channel Islands have been cancelled after a maintenance problem with a previous repair was discovered.

The announcement comes after a report recently found there were "no concerns" about the stability of the vessel.

The service, which runs between the islands and Poole, is expected to resume on Friday.

Passengers due to travel to the Channel Islands will be offered a transfer to the evening Clipper service.

Those sailing to the UK will be transferred to the Friday service.