Channel Islands Condor Liberation ferry cancelled

Image caption Problems with the Condor Liberation ferry will cause disruption on Saturday and Sunday

Ferry passengers on the troubled service between the UK and the Channel Islands face a weekend of delays and cancellations.

The £50m high-speed ferry Condor Liberation service has been dogged by problems since its launch in March.

An engineering fault has prompted the cancellation of Condor Liberation sailings for a further day on Friday.

The Clipper will be re-routed to maintain the service between the Channel Islands and the UK.

'Expected to sail'

Some services have also been cancelled or rescheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

Captain Fran Collins, executive director operations, said: "On first inspection the problem does not appear to be complex, although it will take some time to rectify, so at the moment we expect Liberation to sail on Saturday.

"However, we will provide further updates should this change.

"I would like to apologise to affected customers and can assure them that we are working hard to get them to their destinations."