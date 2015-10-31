Guernsey in fireworks display plea

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The States are asking people to put details of displays on the new fireworks website

A plea has been made to residents on Guernsey to register their intention to hold fireworks displays.

Retailers in Guernsey have agreed to start selling fireworks from Saturday and the fire service has asked people to keep displays to next weekend.

States Vet, David Chamberlain, hopes it will be particularly useful for pet owners who might want to keep their animals inside during events.

Anyone organising a display is asked to post the details online.

Fire service manager Steve Wilkes said: "We are trying do reduce the days firework parties are held. We are asking people to keep them to the 5th to the 8th November"