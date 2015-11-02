Guernsey maternity services reviewed by midwifery council

Image caption The October 2014 report found tired facilities and a lack of supervision at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital

The Nursing and Midwifery Council has returned to Guernsey to review the island's maternity services.

In 2014 it conducted an "extraordinary review", which found serious issues with the quality of supervision of midwives.

The review team is back to ensure the recommendations of the previous report have been carried out.

A spokeswoman for the council said they worked closely with Guernsey's health department to address the issues.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council's extraordinary review was launched after the death of a baby early in 2014.

That review found tired facilities and a lack of supervision, as well as concerns about staffing, organisation and the safety of patient records.

The reports from the return visit will be available later in the year.