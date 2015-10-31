Free TV licences for over-75s in Guernsey to end

Free TV licences for all Guernsey residents over the age of 75 years old have been scrapped by the States.

The agenda discussed by members said age "was not necessarily an indicator of low income".

The Social Security Department agreed pensioners who received supplementary benefits would be exempt.

The change, which could be introduced as soon as January, is expected to save £34,000 per year, the States of Guernsey said.

Those who already have a free TV licence will not be affected.

In July, the UK government announced the BBC would cover the cost of providing free television licences for over-75s in the UK.

However, this agreement does not include the Channel Islands and the States of Jersey has already agreed to keep paying for the free licences.