Three candidates in Guernsey by-election

Image caption Polling stations are at Beau Sejour and the Skills Centre at Waitrose Admiral Park, open 08:00 to 20:00

Three candidates have been put forward for the empty seat in Guernsey's government.

Michael Henderson, David Noakes and Charles Parkinson have been nominated for the St Peter Port North by-election on 2 December.

The election was called after the death of Deputy Martin Storey in July.

A total of 3,224 people have registered to vote in the electoral district, which is 86% of those registered ahead of the 2012 general election.

With a new electoral roll being drawn up ahead of the general election in April, voters had to register before 15 October to be able to take part in the by-election.

Some concerns have been raised about the £51,100 cost of the by-election, which is a fifth of the cost of a general election, for a deputy that will serve for the four months before the general election.