Three candidates in Guernsey by-election
Three candidates have been put forward for the empty seat in Guernsey's government.
Michael Henderson, David Noakes and Charles Parkinson have been nominated for the St Peter Port North by-election on 2 December.
The election was called after the death of Deputy Martin Storey in July.
A total of 3,224 people have registered to vote in the electoral district, which is 86% of those registered ahead of the 2012 general election.
With a new electoral roll being drawn up ahead of the general election in April, voters had to register before 15 October to be able to take part in the by-election.
Some concerns have been raised about the £51,100 cost of the by-election, which is a fifth of the cost of a general election, for a deputy that will serve for the four months before the general election.