Guernsey cruise ship industry makes £4m, a survey confirms

Image caption Cruise ships arrive at St Peter Port in Guernsey

The cruise ship industry contributes £4m to the Guernsey economy, according to the first survey of its kind.

Previous figures were estimated by the Commerce and Employment Department, of which some politicians and islanders were sceptical.

The report, produced by the independent firm Island Global Research, recorded 123,000 cruise visitors since March.

Commerce and Employment Minister Kevin Stewart said it showed the industry was "hugely important".

The report, commissioned by his department, found that out of a sample of 1,000, 93% of cruise liner passengers spent money in Guernsey during their day stop-off, with the average passenger spending £32.

Deputy Stewart said: "At a time when our retailers are facing competition from the internet, these are real people walking into their shops spending good sums of money."

The results follow the move in March of the disembarkation point for passengers from White Rock to Albert Pier, in order to improve safety for passengers.

Image caption Cruise ship tenders carry passengers from the liners to St Peter Port Harbour

Image caption The cruise ship season begins in March

Public Services Minister Scott Ogier said there was an upper limit on the number of cruise visitors the island could cope with, but that this had not yet been reached.

The government will conduct a review this winter into how it manages the number of visitors, which may include rescheduling cruise liner visits.