Guernsey shops 'need certainty' over Sunday trading, says minister

Image caption Currently shops of a certain size are banned from opening and other shops are limited to what they can sell

Businesses "need certainty" over changes to rules on trading on Sundays, after a move to derail deregulation.

Last month the States of Guernsey agreed to remove controls on Sunday trading from Friday, 11 December.

An alternative of updating the current control system was rejected, but it has been proposed again.

Commerce and Employment Minister Kevin Stewart has asked deputies who voted for deregulation to publicly support the move so businesses have certainty.

'Planning to open'

A decision on repealing the law that sets out the Sunday trading controls is due to be taken by the States in the week ahead of 11 December.

Jo Porritt, head of the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce's Retail Sub Group, said: "We have retailers that are desperately planning to open for the Sundays leading up to Christmas, which is obviously one of the busiest times of year.

"That presents all sort of operational and commercial issues for them, varying from staff to planning for freight services.

"If the States now decide after this being on the table for years and years and years and years to do a U-turn on it now, at this time when we're supposed to be supporting the economy and this sector, it's really, really poor."

Arguments already made

Deputy Al Brouard has brought back his alternative system as an option if the States decides to reject repealing the legislative.

Deputy Stewart has emailed all members of the States of Guernsey asking them to "reconfirm their position to me and pledge publicly to stick to that decision".

He said: "The debate on Sunday trading has been a feature of Guernsey politics for 30 years and any arguments that could have been made, have been made.

"I believe we can give retailers the certainty they require if we are so minded."