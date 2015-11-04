Meningitis B vaccine for babies in Guernsey and Alderney

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The Health and Social Services Department will begin its vaccination programme for babies in Guernsey and Alderney from 1 January

Babies will be eligible for a potentially life-saving vaccine against meningitis B from January, the States of Guernsey has announced.

Those born from 1 November will be offered the States-funded vaccination.

The Health and Social Services Department will begin its programme for babies in Guernsey and Alderney from 1 January.

A catch-up programme will also be provided for children born in September and October 2015.

What is meningitis?

Meningitis is an infection of the meninges - the membrane that surrounds the brain and spinal cord

Meningococcal bacteria are common and carried harmlessly in the nose or throat by about one in 10 people

They are passed on through close contact

Anyone can get meningitis but babies and young children are most vulnerable

Symptoms include a high fever with cold hands and feet, agitation, confusion, vomiting and headaches

Deputy Paul Luxon, Health and Social Services Department Minister, said: "This announcement follows negotiations on the price of the vaccine and confirmation in the States last week that the planned funding for this service, as part of the 2016 budget, received approval.

"We are working closely with GPs to agree the final costs to the department.

"It is our intention that there should be no end cost at all to parents."