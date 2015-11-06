Guernsey maternity staff in 'tremendous progress'

Image caption The October 2014 report found serious problems with the quality of supervision of midwives at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital

Guernsey's maternity services have made "tremendous progress", according to a report from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

It comes a year after a review highlighted "significant failings" following the death of a baby early in 2014 at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Serious problems were found with the quality of supervision of midwives. NMC chief executive Dr Jackie Smith said staff were "committed to patient care".

She said: "It has been heartening to see the considerable improvements that have been made in Guernsey since we were here last year.

Image caption Dr Carol Tozer, chief officer of Health and Social Services says the whole department has been engaged in the programme of change and improvement

"Both the leadership team and frontline staff have demonstrated a real commitment to do the best possible job for patients. In today's healthcare environment, it's more important than ever that teams work closely together, so this joint effort is a particularly positive development.

"It is essential that the Health and Social Services Department (HSSD) maintains this momentum in order to keep the progress in governance, leadership and culture on the right track.

Dr Carol Tozer, chief officer of the HSSD, said: "We are delighted that the impact of our work has been evaluated so positively by the NMC.

"Staff can be proud of what they have achieved, and the community can be reassured by what is now in place."