Cruise berth plans submitted for Albert Pier
Plans have been submitted for changes to Guernsey's Albert Pier to "enhance the experience for cruise ship passengers".
Proposals include changes to Connaught Slipway to ease access for both pedestrians and marine traders, Guernsey Harbours said.
The disembarkation point for passengers was moved to the pier from White Rock to improve their safety in March.
Another record cruise liner season is expected in 2016.
Guernsey Harbours said there has been consultation with the St Peter Port Constables, the Town Centre Partnership and Floral Guernsey who are all in support of the plans.
A spokesman said: "Parking arrangements during the cruise liner season will be the same as have been in place for most of this summer."
"Although there will be fewer spaces at Albert Pier, other areas will be provided to offset any reduction in short term parking."
The plans include:
- Permanent planters plus a removable chain and stanchion arrangement at the Connaught Slipway to separate traffic and pedestrians on the walkway and allow marine traders access to the slip.
- A marquee to be a cruise passenger waiting room at the end of Albert Pier on an annual seasonal basis.
- "Wayfinder" signs on the piers and seafront to help direct visitors.
- 16 floral planters on the Albert Pier.
- Replacing wooden planters on Crown Pier with grey ones.