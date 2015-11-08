Cruise berth plans submitted for Albert Pier

Image caption Cruise ships brought a total of 123,000 passengers to Guernsey in 2015 - up by 20% on the year before

Plans have been submitted for changes to Guernsey's Albert Pier to "enhance the experience for cruise ship passengers".

Proposals include changes to Connaught Slipway to ease access for both pedestrians and marine traders, Guernsey Harbours said.

The disembarkation point for passengers was moved to the pier from White Rock to improve their safety in March.

Another record cruise liner season is expected in 2016.

Guernsey Harbours said there has been consultation with the St Peter Port Constables, the Town Centre Partnership and Floral Guernsey who are all in support of the plans.

A spokesman said: "Parking arrangements during the cruise liner season will be the same as have been in place for most of this summer."

"Although there will be fewer spaces at Albert Pier, other areas will be provided to offset any reduction in short term parking."

The plans include: