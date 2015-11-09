Aurigny Channel Islands flights delayed as aircraft grounded

Image caption One of the three Trislanders has been grounded indefinitely

Flights between Guernsey, Alderney and Southampton have been delayed after three planes were grounded due to technical faults.

One of the three planes from the Trislander fleet of the Guernsey state-owned airline, Aurigny, has now been repaired.

The firm blamed aircraft manufacturer Britten-Norman for failing to supply them with critical parts.

The planes operate emergency medical airlifts, as well as passenger flights.

Andrew Eggleston, president of Alderney Chamber of Commerce, the lack of service meant "Alderney is in a position that probably not even a Third World island would suffer".

Aurigny said that a part for the planes used for measuring air speed, the pitot head, was not being made and that Britten-Norman had not authorised production, despite "ample warning".

Do 'very best'

The CEO of Aurigny, Mark Darby, said: "It's only a matter of time before the remaining pitot heads fail and we'll be unable to fly our other two Trislanders.

"This issue is not only affecting Aurigny and I understand that several Britten-Norman Islander and Defender aircraft, used by the military and UK police forces, have been grounded due to the lack of this spare."

Britten-Norman said it would do its "very best" to support the Alderney service, though the company would prioritise supporting planes which were still in production.

A spokesperson for the manufacturer said: "Britten-Norman does not have any contractual commitment to the air carrier in question with regard to the timing of the supply of aircraft parts."

Aurigny is expecting approval this week from the Civil Aviation Authority for its new fleet of smaller planes, Dornier 228s.

The airline said it would receive the Dorniers from Switzerland next week, and it would be ready to run the Alderney service over the Christmas period.