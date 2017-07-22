Man, 27, and woman, 25, die in Guernsey car crash
22 July 2017
- From the section Guernsey
Two people in their 20s died in a car crash in Guernsey overnight.
Guernsey Police said a driver and passenger died at the scene of the crash at 23:00 BST on the Perelle Coast Road at Rue du Catioroc.
The 27-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have not been identified.
Guernsey Police said no other people or vehicles were thought to have been involved. The force said post-mortem examinations would be held on Sunday and inquests would follow.