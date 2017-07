Image caption Police were called at 10:30 BST to reports of a body in the water off Guernsey

The body of a man, thought to be in his 70s, has been found in water close to one of the main harbours in the Channel Islands.

Police were called to reports of a body in the water close to St Peter Port Harbour, Guernsey at 10:30 BST.

Sgt Greg Stuart said the body had been recovered and inquiries were ongoing to find out what happened.

Boats to Sark and Herm have been moved away from Inter-Island Quay while the police investigation is under way.