Image copyright States of Guernsey Police Image caption Mikus Alps was reported missing on Monday at the same time the car was discovered burnt out

What are believed to be human skeletal remains have been found in a burnt-out car, police have said.

The car had been set on fire on Monday at secluded spot near Petit Bot in St Martin and was already destroyed when fire crews arrived.

Police said it was "proving difficult" to find out who owned the vehicle.

The force is also investigating the disappearance of 33-year-old Mikus Alps. The Latvian man, who is resident in Guernsey, has been reported missing.

Image copyright Colin Dodd Image caption Police are trying to find out who the vehicle belongs to

States of Guernsey Police said further forensic tests were needed to confirm whether the remains were human.

A spokesman said: "We are, at this stage, keeping an open mind about the potential direction of the investigation."