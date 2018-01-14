Image copyright Guernsey Police Image caption Mikus Alps was the owner of car

Human skeletal remains were found in a burnt out car belonging to a Latvian man, police have confirmed.

The vehicle belonged to Mikus Alps, 33, who lived on the island and had previously been reported missing, Guernsey Police said.

It was found near Petit Bot in St Martin on 8 January.

Officers also confirmed that no other remains have been found, and the identity of the dead person is not known.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out later this week.

Image copyright Colin Dodd Image caption Police say it could take two weeks to identify who the human remains belong to

Patrick Rice, chief officer of Guernsey Police said: "Officers have carried out searches at various properties linked to Mr Alps.

"I am aware of speculation that further remains have been found. While I would not normally comment on rumour, on this occasion I will confirm that no such additional discovery has been made."

He added it may take "a couple of weeks" for the identity to be known.