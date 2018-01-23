Image copyright Guernsey Police Image caption Mikus Alps was last seen on the same day his burnt out car was discovered

Remains found in a burnt out car on Guernsey's south coast belong to missing Latvian man, police have confirmed.

33-year-old Mikus Alps was last seen alive in the early hours of 8 January, the same day his car was discovered by police.

Guernsey Police confirmed DNA samples retrieved belonged to Mr Alps.

A Home Office pathologist was still working to establish his cause of death, the force added.

A shotgun and "other items" were also found with Mr Alps' remains in the burnt out car, registered to him.

Patrick Rice, Guernsey's head of law enforcement, said: "The cause of death has not yet been determined and the pathologist from the Home Office intends to carry out further tests in the UK within the next week, subject to availability."

Family liaison officers were supporting Mr Alps' mother, a Guernsey resident, Mr Rice said.

Image copyright Colin Dodd Image caption The human remains found in the car were identified by a Home Office pathologist

A "sombre and reflective" letter purportedly written by Mr Alps was also received by Guernsey Police after he was last seen alive.

It has been sent to a handwriting expert for analysis to establish it was written by Mr Alps, but this analysis is likely to take several weeks, Mr Rice said.

Investigating officers were keeping an "open mind" but there was currently no evidence linking the incident and Mr Alps' involvement with an anti-Russian movement in Ukraine, Mr Rice said.