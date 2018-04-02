Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to St Georges Esplanade, St Peter Port

A 37-year-old man has died after being recovered from the sea in Guernsey.

Police, ambulance, fire and lifeboat services all responded to reports of a man in the water at St Georges Esplanade, St Peter Port, at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.

He was brought to Salerie Corner slipway and taken by ambulance to Princess Elizabeth Hospital, where he later died, Guernsey Police said.

Officers investigating said the death was not being treated as suspicious.