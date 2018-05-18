Image caption Those behind the call were disappointed but not surprised when it failed

Guernsey's government has rejected proposals that could have seen assisted dying legalised in the future.

Had it been approved, the island could have become the first place in the British Isles to allow assisted dying.

After a three-day debate, the proposals were rejected.

The plans would have prompted a lengthy consultation period before a legal framework was presented back to the island's politicians.

However, politicians did agree to a review of palliative and end of life care due to an anticipated "substantial increase" in healthcare needs for the island's aging population.

"Measures necessary to improve quality of life and health outcomes for all islanders towards the end of their lives" will be investigated.

Politicians behind the call for the introduction of assisted dying said they were "disappointed" with the result, although it was "not entirely unexpected".

Sarah Wootton, chief executive of Dignity in Dying which campaigns for assisted dying in the UK, said despite the defeat the debate had shown there was "immense public support for change".