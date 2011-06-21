Tynwald Day: Live video streaming

Image caption Tynwald 2011 will be the final year as President of Tynwald for Noel Cringle

Tynwald Day is the National Day for the Isle of Man.

Members of the Manx parliament (Tynwald) gather on Tynwald Hill in St John's for the open air ceremony.

Tynwald Day is traditionally held on July 5th except when that date falls at the weekend - then it is moved to the following Monday.

What is happening at Tynwald 2011?

During this year's Tynwald ceremony the island will award the 2011 Tynwald honour to Thomas William Cain for his efforts in conservation.

He will receive the tribute after the annual service in St John's Chapel.

Mr Cain is a founder member of the Manx Wildlife Trust and was the chairman of the organisation for 36 years until his retirement in 2010.

Previous recipients of the Tynwald honour include the artist Norman Sayle, farmer and journalist Harvey Briggs and Manx language expert Brian Stowell.

Nasa astronauts

The six Nasa astronauts who crewed the final mission of the space shuttle Discovery are to visit for Tynwald Day 2011.

Nicole Stott, Michael Barratt, Eric Boe, Stephen Bowen, Alvin Drew and Steven Lindsey will attend the ceremony as part of a six-day trip to the island.

Nasa engineer Nicole Stott is married to a Manx businessman and has been an ambassador for the Isle of Man in space.

On her last mission she carried a piece of Tynwald Hill into space and in October 2009 she conducted a live video link from orbit with a group of island high school students.

President of Tynwald

Tynwald 2011 will be the final year as President of Tynwald for Noel Cringle who has confirmed he will be standing down when his term of office is up in July.

Mr Cringle, who has held the role for 11 years, said the time had come for a change in the island's parliament.

The experienced island politician was educated at Castle Rushen High School and was first elected a Member of the House of Keys in 1974.

He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2008 New Year Honours.

Other celebrations

There are over 40 different musical events and displays arranged throughout the day and they will all be held at various venues in St John's.

The music on offer ranges from a classical soloist in St John's Chapel to traditional Manx dancing on the green in front of Tynwald Hill.

Local artists Anna Goldsmith and RedGap will also be performing in the line up, which starts at noon and continues through to the finale at 2213 BST when the Ellan Vannin pipe and drum band will close the evening with a performance on Tynwald Hill.