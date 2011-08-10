Image caption The Earl of Wessex will speak at the opening of the Commonwealth Youth Games

The Earl of Wessex will open the Commonwealth Youth Games in Douglas, it has been confirmed.

His Royal Highness, the Vice Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, will open the event on 8 September.

The ceremony will be held in the Bowl stadium which has recently been refurbished at a cost of about £3.3m.

Games chairman Geoff Karran said: "We are grateful for the support of The Earl for this prestigious sporting event."

The Earl of Wessex has visited the Isle of Man four times before, most recently in 2006.

Athletes from 67 Commonwealth countries will compete in seven sporting events, centred at the National Sports Centre.