Alexis French death: Injured mother moved to be 'closer to family'

Image caption Alexis French was a year six student at Ballaugh Primary School

The injured mother of a girl who was killed in a car crash on the Isle of Man has been transferred to a hospital in Manchester, police have said.

Alexis French, 10, died when the car her family was in collided with a bus on the Castletown Bypass on Saturday.

Her brother and father were sent to Liverpool and Manchester for treatment, while her mother went to Noble's Hospital in Braddan.

Police said she had been sent to Manchester to be "closer to family".

An Isle of Man Constabulary spokesman said Alexis's brother had responded well to treatment at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and was now "conscious and able to speak", while her father remained in a "serious but stable condition" at The Walton Centre in Fazakerley.

He said Alexis's father was due to be transferred to Aintree University Hospital for further treatment, while her mother would be treated at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

The family are from the Isle of Man, where the 10-year-old was a pupil at Ballaugh Primary School.

Insp Jed Bibby said that "comments and thoughts" posted on social media since the crash had been "of great comfort" to her mother.

Six people travelling on the bus that collided with the French family's car were taken to hospital after the crash, but all have since been released.