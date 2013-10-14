Isle of Man unemployment figures fall slightly

Unemployment figures in the Isle of Man have continued to ease after reaching the highest level in almost two decades, earlier this year.

A treasury report shows the amount of people out of work at the end of September had fallen to 1,022, from 1,028 at the end of August.

In March, the figure stood at 1,208 (2.7%), the highest level for 17 years.

The island's unemployment rate is 2.3%, compared with 7.8% in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In the Isle of Man, there are currently 706 men out of work and 316 women.