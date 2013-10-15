Isle of Man wind farm 'could create 120 jobs'

Plans to create a wind farm and manufacturing plant in the north of the Isle of Man could create at least 120 new jobs, a UK company says.

Prowind UK hopes to submit a planning application for the development on Jurby airfield by the end of November.

The Lincolnshire-based firm said the farm would consist of five 100m tall turbines, with blade lengths of 50m.

But Michael MHK Alf Cannan said any application for a wind farm should be given very careful consideration.

"The erection of these wind turbines is a matter of principle," he said. "Once they are up, any future objections to wind farm developments on the grounds of visual impact become harder to make."

Keith Brookes, managing director of Prowind UK, said there was a "desire for renewable energy on the Isle of Man- the electricity form the turbines will be sold to the Manx Electricity Authority and this will financially support the unit."

"The island provides a very promising wind resource," he said.

"When we were considering these plans we thought it would be advantageous to create a manufacturing plant on the island as well."

The jobs currently being advertised at the Isle of Man Job Centre include positions for administrators and manufacturing staff.