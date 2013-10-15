Isle of Man 4G network in place by 'next summer'

A 4G network will be available to mobile customers in the Isle of Man "no later than next summer", the Manx government has confirmed.

A spokesman from the communications commission said the licensed companies are Manx Telecom and Sure Isle of Man.

Both island-based firms currently hold licences to provide 2G and 3G services.

The 4G service, which was launched in 11 UK cities last year, allows users to surf the web up to five times faster than 3G.

Both Sure Isle of Man and Manx Telecom have committed to launching the service no later than July 2014.

They have also promised to provide coverage to at least 95% of the island's population within two years of the launch.

Each licence cost £150,000.