Isle of Man visitor accommodation warning issued

Failure to register visitor accommodation on the Isle of Man could result in a £5,000 fine, the Manx government has warned.

According to the Department of Economic Development, it is a legal requirement to register all visitor accommodation to meet "statutory obligations".

A spokesman said: "Failure to register can result in prosecution and a fine of up to £5,000."

Laurence Skelly MHK said his department was "committed to improving quality".

He added: "All visitor accommodation needs to be registered in order that it can be shown to meet certain statutory obligations such as fire regulations and environmental health, intended to protect visitors.

"The tourism team have become aware that a number of properties are being advertised online as visitor accommodation and have not been registered."

Self-catering and bed and breakfast properties can be registered for £50.