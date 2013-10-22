Donald Collister: Grant awarded from £1m Manx bequest

Image caption Mr Collister worked as a painter after serving with the Manx Regiment during World War II

A major grant has been awarded from the Donald Collister Heritage Programme, established when a 93-year-old man left a £1m bequest.

Colby resident John Donald Collister left his entire estate to the Manx nation following his death in 2007.

A consultation was launched by Manx National Heritage (MNH) to see how the public would like the money spent with 114 suggestions put forward.

The £15,000 grant was awarded to the Colby-based Quilliam Group.

'Huge boost'

It will be spent on a new stained glass window to commemorate Captain John Quilliam, who is described by Manx National Heritage as the "most famous Manxman to have participated in the Battle of Trafalgar".

A spokesman for the group said it was a "huge boost."

Chairman of the Manx Museum, Tony Pass said: "More than 3,000 Manxmen served in the Royal Navy during the Napoleonic Wars.

"It was a higher percentage of population than any other area in the British Isles."

He added: "The most famous of these men was Captain John Quilliam; the lowly son of a farmer, who rose to commissioned rank and found his place in history aboard Nelson's flagship HMS Victory at the Battle of Trafalgar."

The design and production of the window is being undertaken by local artist Colleen Corlett.

The MNH consultation concluded that the £1m gift should be used to deliver a strong sense of community benefit, both on a national and local scale.