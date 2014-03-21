An environmental charity has called for the Isle of Man government to invest in renewable energy.

Friends of the Earth (FoE) said the island has the perfect opportunity to become a "shining beacon to the world".

The Manx government said there were currently no plans to invest in renewable energy although it was aiming for an 80% carbon reduction by 2050.

FoE Campaign Director, Craig Bennett said: "The chance to become a renewable energy society is too good to miss."

He added: "Every day that goes by the Isle of Man is losing money because it is missing out on harnessing huge resources of wind and tidal power.

"People are crying out for a proof-of-concept modes and the first few communities to do it will get big prizes."

Renewable energy is generated from natural resources such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides and geothermal heat- the technologies involved include solar power, wind power and biomass fuels.

Senior Manager for Energy Policy, Ken Milne said: "Investment in renewable energy is very much driven by the private sector at the moment- our role in government is to coordinate with developers to lease out the sea bed which sits in the Manx territorial waters- I can confirm we have had a number of interested parties.

"Being an energy-independent island is of course something we would aspire to but our focus at the moment is on increasing our energy efficiency, which means looking at solar power possibilities, electric cars and wind turbines."