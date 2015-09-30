Poetry Postcard from the Isle of Man

Image copyright Ian Pilbeam Image caption Resort by Janet Lees was selected to represent the Isle of Man in a BBC project celebrating the Commonwealth

An empty Punch and Judy stall may seem like an unlikely source of inspiration for a poem about the Isle of Man.

But for one writer it sparked a piece of work which was eventually chosen to represent the island in a BBC project celebrating the Commonwealth.

Janet Lees from Douglas said the empty stall on Peel beach set her thinking about life on a small island.

"The stall, with the Irish Sea in the background, just struck me as a very powerful and poignant image," she said.

"There was something about it which made me feel quite isolated - the Isle of Man is a fantastic place to live but sometimes it can be difficult - occasionally I get cabin fever and feel restricted.

Image copyright Janet Lees

"There is always a conflict for me between needing to be part of a close community but also wondering what is going on in other places.

"It is about a fear of missing out. That's what came to me through that poem - what might be doing if I lived somewhere else?

"It's a big question, something I think we all ask ourselves at some point. What would life had been like had taken a different path?"

The poem, which is called Resort, was one of 72 pieces included in the BBC's Commonwealth Poetry Postcards project.

By contrast, a more recent poem penned by Lees shows the island to be place of paradisiacal memories.

Image copyright Janet Lees Image caption Family outings to the beach were the inspiration behind a poem by Janet Lees called Sisters

Inspired by summer visits to the island during her childhood, Sisters tells the story of long uninterrupted days spent on the beach with her family.

An extract from Sisters by Janet Lees

We scatter

like sand crabs

under the cliffs

shouting our finds -

dead jellies

starfish

a city of limpets

a lost ball in a rock pool

like a tiny drowned world.

"My mum's family is Manx so we used to come here every year - those were the happiest times of my life," said Lees.

"The first thing we used to do is run down to the flat rocks on the beach and we would be there for hours and hours.

"We would be completely absorbed in the moment doing what kids do - we loved it more than anything else in our lives.

Image copyright Janet Lees Image caption Janet and Carole visited their grandparents in the Isle of Man each summer. "Those were some of the happiest times of my life," said Janet

"There is always a sense of loss when you think about those happy moments - you can't hold on to those moments forever."

Janet Lees is a member of Poetry Unlimited, a Manx Bard initiative which is sponsored by the Isle of Man Arts Council.