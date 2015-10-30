Alexis French: Father receives suspended jail sentence

Image copyright IOM Police Image caption Alexis French died after the car she was travelling in was in a head-on collision with a bus

The father of a 10-year-old girl who died when their car hit a bus in the Isle of Man has been given a 12-month suspended prison sentence.

Raymond French, from Ballaugh, admitted causing Alexis's death by dangerous driving on a road in the south of the island on 5 October 2013.

The 46-year-old also received another six-month suspended term for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Deemster Alastair Montgomerie said the sentences would be served concurrently.

Passing sentence, he said French would always have to live with the fact he had caused his own daughter's death.

"You have already suffered beyond anything this court could ever do to you," he added.

Alexis was killed when her father's BMW collided head-on with a bus on the A5.

'Fell asleep'

The court heard that on the morning of the crash, French had just returned from a trip to Ireland.

His defence said he had been extremely tired and "should never have got behind the wheel".

At 15:30 that day, French momentarily fell asleep and drove into the path of the bus.

French's wife Estella was in the front passenger seat, while Alexis and her brother Adam were in the back.

Alexis, a year six student from Ballaugh Primary School, died from head injuries in the collision, an inquest was told.

French and his son were both critically injured and taken to hospitals in the United Kingdom.

Mrs French was also taken to hospital, along with six people from the bus which had been travelling towards Port Erin.

French was convicted of causing serious bodily harm to bus driver Donald Faragher by dangerous driving.