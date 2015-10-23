New drivers could face 'curfew' to improve road safety

Image copyright Elvis Image caption Currently under Manx law, drivers can get a licence at the age of 16

Restrictions could be placed on new drivers in an effort to improve road safety in the Isle of Man, the government has announced.

The proposals have been designed to reduce the number of fatal collisions on Manx roads and could include a curfew and limit on passengers.

Infrastructure Minister Phil Gawne said road safety was a "priority".

In 2014, more than 1,200 people responded to a consultation on road safety with 80% supporting change.

The consultation was launched after separate fatal crashes involving teenagers Lucia Porter, Dosch MacLeod and Brad Campbell.

New measures include

Extending the period of R-plate restrictions from one to two years

Limiting R-plate drivers to carrying only one passenger

Introducing a curfew for R-Plate drivers between midnight and 05:00

Banning R-plate drivers if they accumulate six penalty points

According to the Department of Infrastructure, recently qualified drivers on the Isle of Man have more accidents than any other group of drivers.

Mr Gawne said: "The safety of people on our roads is a priority and the high level of engagement in the consultation shows just how important this subject is.

"New drivers are among our most vulnerable road users and these proposals are intended to develop their experience behind the wheel in the safest way possible."

He added: "New drivers are often those in the 16 to 24 age bracket, so we want to strike the right balance between making things safer without unduly restricting young people's social freedoms and economic opportunities."

Currently drivers in the Isle of Man can get a licence at the age of 16.