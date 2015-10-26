TT world series plan 'on hold', says Manx government

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The Manx government has run and promoted the TT since races began in 1907

Plans to establish a TT world series have been "put on hold," the Isle of Man government has said.

The decisions follow the completion of a tender process to find a commercial promoter for the 2016 TT and Classic TT and international TT events.

Economic minister Laurence Skelly said the government is "committed to growing its home events" for fans and the island and would continue its search.

He added that the TT series has always been a "relatively high risk idea."

Last year more than 43,000 fans visited the island for the TT with a global TV audience of 30m according to government figures.

Mr Skelly said the races bring £25m into the island's economy with the TT brand responsible for raising the image of the island globally.

Image copyright Mark Edwards Image caption More than 43,000 people visited the Isle of Man during this year's event - around half the island's population

He said his Department remain committed to growing the sustainability of both events in a manner that works for both fans and the island".

The Manx government backed the idea of a TT World Series after paying the London-based Sports Consultancy nearly £190,000 to explore its feasibility in 2014.

Mr Skelly said: "We have decided that the best way forward is to focus on growing the home events and making them more appealing.

"As we strengthen our events on the Island and the TT's brand internationally, we will continue to monitor the global motorsport market so that we can pursue the TT Series concept as and when we feel the time is right".

The Manx government has run and promoted the TT since races began in 1907.