Isle of Man veteran given France's top military honour

Image caption The son of a blacksmith, Arthur Corkill was conscripted into the Royal Navy on 23 August 1943

A veteran from the Isle of Man has been awarded France's highest military honour to recognise the part he played in the World War Two D-Day landings.

Arthur Corkill, 90, from Douglas, has been given the Légion d'honneur for his role in France's liberation.

In 1943, aged 18, Mr Corkill was conscripted into the Royal Navy.

A year later, he played an integral part in the Normandy landings when more than 156,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches of France.

He was one of a four-man crew in charge of a Landing Craft Tank (LCT) used to bring troops ashore and take casualties to hospital ships.

'Undaunted courage'

The craft carried carried a platoon of Infantry from the British 1st Division and a platoon of American Infantrymen, bound for Utah Beach in the American zone.

Image caption The Legion d'honneur is France's top accolade for an elite group of people who distinguish themselves through civilian or military valour

"The first men we put ashore on Utah beach were American soldiers - they went across the beach and cut the barbed wire fence," said Mr Corkill.

'Boy Limey'

"I wondered to myself if we would ever see them again but within half an hour they were back with hundreds of German soldiers, hundreds of them".

"Those Americans were men of undaunted courage but they were sea-sick a lot of the time," said Mr Corkill.

"They used to say: 'Hey, Boy Limey, why aren't you ever sea-sick?'

"I said, because I was born on the Isle of Man - I was at sea in a rowing boat before I could walk, which is rubbish of course!"

Image copyright PA Image caption The D-Day landings were one of the greatest amphibious assaults in military history.

Last year, the French government said it wanted to recognise the selfless acts of heroism and determination displayed by all surviving veterans of the landings by awarding them with the Légion d'honneur.

It was initiated by the then First Consul of the French Republic, Napoleon Bonaparte, in 1802.

"I was astounded but very proud when I heard about the medal," said Mr Corkill.

"The French people suffered so much in the War. I know Britain stood alone but so did the French and they had awful problems, so many of them were killed".

Mr Corkill will be presented with the Legion d'honneur by the French Honorary Consul, Madame Annie Nedellec, in an official ceremony in the Isle of Man on 31 October.