Application submitted for 51 houses in Ballasalla

Image copyright Isle of Man Government Image caption The scheme would see 35 houses and 16 apartments built next year

More than 50 new public sector homes could be built in Ballasalla after a planning application was submitted as part of a multi-million pound scheme.

The proposals will see 51 houses built and 42 existing houses demolished in the area known as The Horseshoe on the Clagh Vane estate.

Infrastructure Minister Phil Gawne said the result will be an "estate the residents can be proud of.'

He added that it is not "economically viable" to refurbish the properties.

If approved work on the scheme would begin next summer.