Manx volunteers sought for deaf mobile phone research

Image caption It is hoped the new technology could improve the sound quality of the mobile phone handset

Volunteers are being sought for a trial on the Isle of Man aimed at improving mobile phone technology for the deaf.

An Isle of Man government spokesman said anyone with a sensory hearing loss who uses a Manx mobile number can take part in the six-week programme.

It is being run by a company called Goshawk communications in association with the the Manx health department.

It is hoped the trial will help to improve handset sound quality.

Audiologist, Stephen Griffiths said: "Volunteers will be asked to report during the trial whether there is a difference between the processed and unprocessed signal.

Each person would have six weeks to try out the new technology after which the mobile signal will return to normal.

Matthew Turner from Goshawk Communications said: "The island is spearheading this research, which will be the first time a combination of audiology software has been integrated with an advanced telecom network to improve the quality of life of hearing impaired people as they use their phone".

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to contact Noble's Hospital Audiology Clinic on the Isle of Man.