TT fan inquest: German rider 'on wrong side' before fatal crash

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Zilske was travelling on the wrong side of the road when he crashed head-on with a Ford Focus

A TT fan from Germany died from a massive impact to the chest after his motorbike was involved in a head-on crash with a car, an inquest has heard.

Ralf Zilske, 52 and from Kiel, died at the scene after his Harley Davidson collided with a grey Ford Focus on the Jurby coast road (A10) on 3 June.

The German rider was on a blind bend on the wrong side of the road when it happened, Douglas Court House was told.

Coroner John Needham recorded a verdict of accidental death.

The painter and decorator was visiting the Isle of Man TT for the first time in a party of 14 friends.

The court heard he was on the way back to Jurby where his party were staying after watching a practice session.

'Responsible and considerate'

He was travelling alone when he hit a Ford Focus driven by Alan Long who had his teenage son in the passenger seat.

Mr Long told the court he saw a light on a blind corner before the impact and had "no time to swerve."

The court heard every attempt was made to resuscitate the German rider but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Olaf Rosenbaum said Mr Zilske had been riding motorbikes since he was 16 and was an "experienced, responsible and considerate driver".

PC Peter Dyer said both men would have been travelling at around 50mph and were not aware of each other until impact.

Mr Needham said Mr Zilske had suffered a momentary lapse in concentration regarding which side of the road he was driving on.

The A10 road does not have any speed restrictions.