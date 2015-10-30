New Castletown Road crash: Five vehicles involved
- 30 October 2015
- From the section Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin
Five vehicles have been involved in a crash on one of the main routes into Douglas, police have said.
The incident happened at about 08:30 GMT on the New Castletown Road in Santon, opposite the entrance to the Forge restaurant.
The condition of those involved in the crash is not yet known.
An Isle of Man Police spokesman said the road was closed for two hours following the crash but has since reopened.