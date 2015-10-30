New Castletown Road crash: Five vehicles involved

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near the entrance to the Forge restaurant in Santon

Five vehicles have been involved in a crash on one of the main routes into Douglas, police have said.

The incident happened at about 08:30 GMT on the New Castletown Road in Santon, opposite the entrance to the Forge restaurant.

The condition of those involved in the crash is not yet known.

An Isle of Man Police spokesman said the road was closed for two hours following the crash but has since reopened.