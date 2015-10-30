Car dealership 'could create 100 Isle of Man jobs'
A Channel Island-based company has submitted plans to open a multi-million pound car dealership in Douglas.
Jacksons claim their proposed development, which would be based on a 10-acre site on Cooil Road, could ultimately create about 100 jobs.
A spokesman said the project would create 65 in the short term, in a showroom and service centre.
If approved, work will commence on the facility in early 2016, with plans to open later the same year.