Car dealership 'could create 100 Isle of Man jobs'

The company claim the dealership would create 65 jobs immediately

A Channel Island-based company has submitted plans to open a multi-million pound car dealership in Douglas.

Jacksons claim their proposed development, which would be based on a 10-acre site on Cooil Road, could ultimately create about 100 jobs.

A spokesman said the project would create 65 in the short term, in a showroom and service centre.

If approved, work will commence on the facility in early 2016, with plans to open later the same year.