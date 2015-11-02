Alexis French: Bus driver 'selfless' after fatal crash

Image copyright IOM Police Image caption Alexis French died after the car she was travelling in was in a head-on collision with a bus

A bus driver has been praised for his "selflessness" following the sentencing of a man whose dangerous driving caused the death of his 10-year-old daughter.

Raymond French, 46, from Ballaugh was given a 12-month suspended sentence on Friday after admitting causing Alexis's death on 5 October 2013.

Despite suffering broken bones, bus driver Donald Faragher helped a number of injured passengers at the time.

Det Insp David Bibby said he was "deeply affected" by the fatal crash.

Raymond French also received another six-month suspended term for causing serious injury to Mr Faragher by dangerous driving.

Mr Bibby, who oversaw the investigation, also praised the professionalism of the emergency services and members of the public who helped deal with the incident.

He said: "The deepest respect and thoughts of the investigation team go out to Alexis French and the victims of that collision".