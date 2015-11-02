Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Isle of Man flights and ferry affected by thick fog

Isle of Man airport Image copyright Other
Image caption Flights to a number of UK airport have been cancelled due to thick fog

Poor visibility caused by thick fog is disrupting flights between the Isle of Man and many parts of the UK.

Dozens of flights between Ronaldsway and airports in England, Republic of Ireland and Scotland have been either cancelled or delayed.

Affected airports include Glasgow, Gloucester, Blackpool, Manchester, Liverpool, London Stansted and Newcastle.

The Met Office in the UK has issued a yellow weather warning.

Image copyright Isle of Man airport
Image caption Many flights have been either cancelled or delayed due to the fog

A spokesman for the Met Office in the Isle of Man said the conditions look set to persist into the evening and overnight.

Colin Gartshaw said it will "remain problematic to air travel throughout the day" and that motorists should "use their lights and drive to the conditions."

The Ben-my-Chree ferry was delayed outside Heysham this morning due to dense fog.

Have you been affected by the foggy conditions? You can tell us your story by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include your telephone number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist.

You can also contact us in the following ways:

Read the terms and conditions.

Or use the form below

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions