Isle of Man flights and ferry affected by thick fog

Image copyright Other Image caption Flights to a number of UK airport have been cancelled due to thick fog

Poor visibility caused by thick fog is disrupting flights between the Isle of Man and many parts of the UK.

Dozens of flights between Ronaldsway and airports in England, Republic of Ireland and Scotland have been either cancelled or delayed.

Affected airports include Glasgow, Gloucester, Blackpool, Manchester, Liverpool, London Stansted and Newcastle.

The Met Office in the UK has issued a yellow weather warning.

Image copyright Isle of Man airport Image caption Many flights have been either cancelled or delayed due to the fog

A spokesman for the Met Office in the Isle of Man said the conditions look set to persist into the evening and overnight.

Colin Gartshaw said it will "remain problematic to air travel throughout the day" and that motorists should "use their lights and drive to the conditions."

The Ben-my-Chree ferry was delayed outside Heysham this morning due to dense fog.

Have you been affected by the foggy conditions? You can tell us your story by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include your telephone number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist.

You can also contact us in the following ways:

WhatsApp: +44 7525 900971

Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay

Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk

Upload your pictures/video here

Text an SMS or MMS to 61124 or +44 7624 800100

Read the terms and conditions.