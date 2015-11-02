Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

TT events generate £28m for Manx economy, survey shows

Isle of Man TT Image copyright Isle of Man TT
Image caption More than 42,000 people visited the Isle of Man during this year's TT - around half the island's population

This year's TT races and Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling generated more than £28m for the Manx economy, according to a recent survey.

A study by Research Offshore revealed about 42,000 fans visited the island for the TT and a further 15,000 for the Festival of Motorcycling.

David Cretney MLC said both events had shown "significant growth" since 2009.

Visitor numbers have risen 42% in that time including 15,000 people coming to watch the TT for the first time.

The Isle of Man government is currently searching for a commercial partner for both the 2016 TT and Classic TT.

It would be the first time such a step has taken place as the government have run the event since it began in 1907.

Economic minister Laurence Skelly also announced last week that plans to create a TT world series have been "put on hold" despite spending £280k.

Image copyright Steve Babb
Image caption The TT sees riders compete at speeds of 200mph on closed Manx roads

