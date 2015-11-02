TT events generate £28m for Manx economy, survey shows

Image copyright Isle of Man TT Image caption More than 42,000 people visited the Isle of Man during this year's TT - around half the island's population

This year's TT races and Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling generated more than £28m for the Manx economy, according to a recent survey.

A study by Research Offshore revealed about 42,000 fans visited the island for the TT and a further 15,000 for the Festival of Motorcycling.

David Cretney MLC said both events had shown "significant growth" since 2009.

Visitor numbers have risen 42% in that time including 15,000 people coming to watch the TT for the first time.

The Isle of Man government is currently searching for a commercial partner for both the 2016 TT and Classic TT.

It would be the first time such a step has taken place as the government have run the event since it began in 1907.

Economic minister Laurence Skelly also announced last week that plans to create a TT world series have been "put on hold" despite spending £280k.